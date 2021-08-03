 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cummins Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, Seeks Strategic Alternatives For Filtration Unit

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Cummins Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, Seeks Strategic Alternatives For Filtration Unit
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMIreported second-quarter sales growth of 58.6% year-over-year to $6.11 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Engine $2.5 (+75% Y/Y), Distribution $1.9 billion (+20% Y/Y), Components $2 billion (+73% Y/Y), Power Systems $1.1 billion (+47% Y/Y), and New Power $24 million (+140% Y/Y).
  • EPS improved to $4.10 from $1.86 in 2Q20, beating consensus estimates of $4.03.
  • The gross margin expanded by 108 bps to 24.2%, operating income increased by 118.7% Y/Y to $735 million, and the margin expanded by 330 bps to 12%.
  • Cummins generated a year-to-date operating cash flow of $955 million, compared to $357 million a year ago. 
  • EBITDA was $974 million compared to $549 million in 2Q20, with the margin expanding by 170 bps to 15.9%.
  • Cummins announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Filtration business unit, including the possibility of separation of the business into a stand-alone company.
  • FY21 Outlook: Cummins maintains revenue guidance of up 20 to 24% growth year-over-year. EBITDA of 15.5 to 16%, and it expects to return 75% of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.
  • Price Action: CMI shares traded higher by 1.28% at $232.00 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2021
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Hydrogen On The Highway: Cummins And Air Products Plan Fleet Conversion
Where Cummins Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Asset Sales Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com