 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:
Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance
  • Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGRreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.6% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.70 billion.
  • Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, South America increased 47% to $268 million, Asia Pacific gained 33% to $248 million, and Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 35% to $178 million.
  • Gross profit rose 35% Y/Y to $367 million.
  • The operating margin was 12.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 96% Y/Y to $222 million.
  • Cash provided by operating activities for the six months fell 56.1% Y/Y to $129 million. It held $549 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.05 beat the analyst consensus of $1.55.
  • "In every region, we saw double-digit volume growth from demand recovery across all customer segments, as well as strong specialties growth," said CEO Jim Zallie.
  • Outlook: Ingredion sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $6.45 - $6.85, compared to the consensus of $6.53.
  • Price action: INGR shares closed higher by 1.47% at $89.13 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INGR)

A Preview Of Ingredion's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com