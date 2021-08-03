Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance
- Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.6% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.70 billion.
- Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, South America increased 47% to $268 million, Asia Pacific gained 33% to $248 million, and Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 35% to $178 million.
- Gross profit rose 35% Y/Y to $367 million.
- The operating margin was 12.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 96% Y/Y to $222 million.
- Cash provided by operating activities for the six months fell 56.1% Y/Y to $129 million. It held $549 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.05 beat the analyst consensus of $1.55.
- "In every region, we saw double-digit volume growth from demand recovery across all customer segments, as well as strong specialties growth," said CEO Jim Zallie.
- Outlook: Ingredion sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $6.45 - $6.85, compared to the consensus of $6.53.
- Price action: INGR shares closed higher by 1.47% at $89.13 on Monday.
