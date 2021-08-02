5 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares rose 0.3% to $194.00 in after-hours trading.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) reported that it saw “significant growth” in Bitcoin revenue during the second quarter. The company said Bitcoin revenue rose 3x year-over-year to $2.72 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while gross profit from the apex cryptocurrency was $55 million, or nearly 2% of Bitcoin revenue. The company also announced plans to purchase the “buy now, pay later” service provider Afterpay Limited, which is publicly listed in Australia. Square shares slipped 0.5% to $246.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion before the opening bell. ON Semiconductor shares rose 0.5% to $39.25 in after-hours trading.
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) reported an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.36 per share. Its net revenues dropped 16% year-over-year to $6.1 million. Marin Software shares tumbled 14.7% to $7.06 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Mosaic shares slipped 0.1% to $31.20 in after-hours trading.
