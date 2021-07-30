 Skip to main content

Bloomin' Brands Stock Gains On Strong Q2, Upbeat Q3 Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 9:21am   Comments
  • Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMNreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 86.2% year-on-year, to $1.08 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.03 billion.
  • Higher comparable restaurant sales from in-restaurant dining, strong retention of off-premises sales, and higher franchise revenues drove sales growth.
  • Comparable Restaurant Sales in the U.S. grew 65.8% at Outback Steakhouse and 84.6% at Combined U.S.
  • Restaurant sales grew 83.1% Y/Y to $1.1 billion, while Franchise and other revenues shot up 907% to $22.1 million.
  • U.S. segment revenue rose 86.8% Y/Y to $1 billion and the international segment increased 79.6% Y/Y to $74.3 million.
  • Total cost and expenses for the quarter increased 38% Y/Y to $952.7 million.
  • Restaurant-level operating margin expanded sharply by 1760 basis points to 20.3%.
  • The operating margin was 11.6%, versus (19.3)% last year. The operating income was $124.6 million.
  • The company held $101.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 27, 2021. The company had a net debt of $850.1 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.81 beat the analyst consensus of $0.65.
  • "Q2 represented another quarter of strong results. We are well-positioned to grow sales and capture additional market share," said CEO David Deno.
  • U.S. comp sales in first four weeks of the third quarter up 15.2% on a two-year basis versus 2019.
  • Outlook: Bloomin' Brands sees Q3 revenue of at least $1.015 billion, versus the consensus of $983.83 million.
  • It expects Q3 adjusted EPS of at least $0.50, compared to the consensus of $0.30.
  • Price action: BLMN shares are trading higher by 5.00% at $26.45 in premarket on the last check Friday.

