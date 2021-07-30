Bel Fuse Stock Gains On Q2 Volume Growth; $314M Backlog
- Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ: BELFA) reported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 14.5% year-on-year to $138.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $128 million.
- The gross margin contracted 110 bps to 24.7%, and the operating margin contracted 20 bps to 4.8%.
- EPS of $0.64 beat the analyst consensus of $0.34.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 100 bps to 8.4%.
- Bel Fuse held $66.4 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2.
- Backlog of $314 million on Jun. 30 represents over 100% growth from Dec. 31. Quarterly bookings of $212 million, was over double the order volume Y/Y.
- The Q2 sales reflected a recovery in demand from key sectors served, mainly commercial aerospace, networking, military, e-Mobility, and industrial.
- Further, acquisitions of rms and EOS earlier in 2021 also contributed to the growth.
- The closure of the modules design and technical support center in Maidstone, UK, during Q3 is likely to save $0.4 million in annual cost.
- Price action: BELFA shares traded higher by 17.9% at $15.5 in the market session on the last check Friday.
