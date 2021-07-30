 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TELUS International Reports Strong Q2 Revenue From Service Agreements And New Logo Wins, Raises FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Share:
TELUS International Reports Strong Q2 Revenue From Service Agreements And New Logo Wins, Raises FY21 Outlook
  • TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE: TIXTreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $533 million.
  • The result reflects a 20% Y/Y organic growth along with acquisition-led growth.
  • Expanding service agreements with existing clients and winning brand new logos all contributed to exceptional top-line performance, CFO Vanessa Kanu stated.
  • It continued to see higher activity across all verticals, most notably in Tech & Games and eCommerce & FinTech verticals.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 56% Y/Y to $131 million. The margin improved by 310 bps to 24.6%, primarily driven by revenue growth, increased digital mix, and efficiencies.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.24, showing 100% growth year over year.
  • The company generated $96 million in operating cash flow. It held $119 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: TELUS International raised FY21 revenue guidance from $2.15-billion-$2.19 billion to $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.
  • It raised the adjusted EPS guidance from $0.90-$0.95 to $0.92-$0.97.
  • Price action: TIXT shares are trading lower by 0.82% at $31.44 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TIXT)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com