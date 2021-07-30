TELUS International Reports Strong Q2 Revenue From Service Agreements And New Logo Wins, Raises FY21 Outlook
- TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE: TIXT) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $533 million.
- The result reflects a 20% Y/Y organic growth along with acquisition-led growth.
- Expanding service agreements with existing clients and winning brand new logos all contributed to exceptional top-line performance, CFO Vanessa Kanu stated.
- It continued to see higher activity across all verticals, most notably in Tech & Games and eCommerce & FinTech verticals.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 56% Y/Y to $131 million. The margin improved by 310 bps to 24.6%, primarily driven by revenue growth, increased digital mix, and efficiencies.
- Adjusted EPS was $0.24, showing 100% growth year over year.
- The company generated $96 million in operating cash flow. It held $119 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: TELUS International raised FY21 revenue guidance from $2.15-billion-$2.19 billion to $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.
- It raised the adjusted EPS guidance from $0.90-$0.95 to $0.92-$0.97.
- Price action: TIXT shares are trading lower by 0.82% at $31.44 on the last check Friday.
