 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gillette Maker Procter & Gamble Beats On Q4 Earnings; CFO Sees Rising Input Costs Across The Range

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Gillette Maker Procter & Gamble Beats On Q4 Earnings; CFO Sees Rising Input Costs Across The Range
  • Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PGreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.1% year-on-year, to $18.95 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $18.36 billion.
  • Organic sales increased 4%, driven by a 1% increase in shipment volume, a 1% increase in pricing, and a favorable mix impact of 1%.
  • Sales in the beauty segment rose 11%, the Grooming segment expanded 10%, and Health Care jumped 18%.
  • Gross profit increased 5% Y/Y to $9.2 billion. The reported gross margin decreased by 120 basis points.
  • The operating margin contracted 100 basis points to 18.7%, while operating income for the quarter rose 2% to $3.5 billion.
  • PG Generated an operating cash flow of $4.1 billion for Q2 and held $10.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.13 beat the analyst consensus of $1.09.
  • "As we look forward to fiscal 2022, we expect to continue to grow top-line and bottom-line and to deliver another year of strong cash return to shareholders despite a challenging cost and operating environment," said CEO David Taylor.
  • Outlook: P&G expects FY22 all-in sales growth and organic sales growth of 2% - 4%.
  • The company expects GAAP EPS growth of 6% - 9%. Core EPS growth of 3% - 6% from $5.66 in FY21, versus the consensus of $5.93.
  • P&G also expects to pay over $8 billion in dividends and repurchase $7 billion - $9 billion of common shares in FY22.
  • PG CFO told Reuters that input costs across the range are high, with pulp, resin, and polypropylene being the primary drivers.
  • Price action: PG shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $141.31 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by WikimediaImages from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PG)

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson: Which Market Leaders Will Make Up The Cannabis Industry Space Race?
Recap: Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Amazon Reports Downbeat Q2 Revenue
7 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Procter & Gamble Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com