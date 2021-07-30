 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bioventus Scoops Up Misonix In $518M Stock & Cash Deal; Raises FY21 Sales Outlook

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:
Bioventus Scoops Up Misonix In $518M Stock & Cash Deal; Raises FY21 Sales Outlook
  • Recently listed Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ: BVShas agreed to acquire Misonix Inc (NASDAQ: MSON) for $518 million in a cash-and-stock transaction.
  • Misonix stockholders may elect to receive either 1.6839 Bioventus shares or $28.00 in cash in the transaction. The deal value represents a 17% premium to Misonix's Thursday closing price of $23.84.
  • Bioventus expects the deal to close in Q4 of 2021.
  • Misonix provides minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products.
  • Bioventus, which offers active healing and surgical orthobiologics, expects the combined entity to accelerate its BoneScalpel and Nexus adoption through spine surgical solutions footprint, augment its lower extremity offerings and commercial footprint.
  • Bioventus expects the transaction to add nearly $80 million of the calendar year 2021 revenue and provide an incremental 100 basis points to long-term average annual revenue growth rate before any potential revenue synergies.
  • Bioventus also expects the combination to generate $20 million of annual pre-tax cost synergies by the end of the second full year following the completion of the transaction.
  • Bioventus anticipates Misonix transaction to be accretive to its adjusted EBITDA.
  • Bioventus plans to fund the cash portion of the acquisition with cash on hand and through financing provided by Wells Fargo.
  • As of April 3, Bioventus had $124.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $184.7 million in debt obligations.
  • For FY21, Bioventus expects sales of $405 million - $415 million (consensus $400.9 million), up 26% - 29% Y/Y, as against prior guidance of $394 million - $406 million.
  • For Q2, it expects sales of $108 million -$110 million vs. the consensus of $102.62 million.
  • Misonix reported interim Q4 2021 sales of $19.7 million, +43.5% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: BVS shares closed at $17.25 on Thursday, while MSON is trading higher by 9% in premarket to $26.00 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSON + BVS)

12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Faces Another Clinical Setback, CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Study Fails, Moment Of Reckoning For Orphazyme
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa, PDS Biotech Report Positive Data, Ironwood CFO To Depart, Decision Day For Vertex
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings M&A News Guidance Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com