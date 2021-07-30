 Skip to main content

Pinterest Stock Gets Hammered Despite Stellar Q2 Earnings Beat: Here's What You Need To Know

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 12:32am   Comments
Pinterest Stock Gets Hammered Despite Stellar Q2 Earnings Beat: Here's What You Need To Know

Shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 6% in Thursday’s regular trading session and also tanked more than 19% in the extended session.

What Happened: Pinterest, an online product and idea discovery platform, reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter on Thursday. Quarterly revenue grew 125% year-over-year to $613 million.

However, Pinterest’s stock fell as investors reacted negatively to the image-sharing company’s weaker-than-expected growth in monthly active users (MAUs) and its bearish revenue guidance for the third quarter.

Pinterest’s global MAUs grew 9% year over year to 454 million but was weaker than expected by analysts. The online-pinboard company noted that “engagement headwinds” continued in the third quarter as its U.S. MAUs have declined about 7%, as of July 27.

Further, Pinterest projects third-quarter revenue to grow in the “low-40% range” year over year, far lower than the growth recorded in the second quarter. The company did not provide guidance on third-quarter MAUs.

See Also: 6 Facebook Analysts On Q2 Earnings: Ads, Video And More

Why it Matters: Pinterest, which is seeing high interest from retail investors,  saw a surge in traffic last year as people spent more time online amid the pandemic restrictions. However, the company’s user growth has slowed this year as the economy reopens and people spend less time at their homes.

The slowdown in user growth has been offset by the recovery in ad spending this year amid the economic reopening.

Price Action: Pinterest closed more than 6% lower in Thursday's regular trading session at $72.04 and further fell more than 19% in the after-hours session to $58.30.

Read Next:  Why Facebook Stock Dropped Lower Today Despite Earnings Beat

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ads social mediaEarnings News Guidance Retail Sales Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

