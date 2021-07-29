Why Are Pinterest Shares Getting Hammered Today?

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading lower despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company reported Q2 monthly active users of 454 million and average revenue per user of $1.32.

"While we navigate through pandemic impacts, Pinterest is focused on building for the long-term by transforming from a place to browse, save and organize to a community of inspiring people sharing their passions and expertise," said Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, Pinterest.

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to.

Pinterest's stock was trading about 19% lower after hours at $58.40 per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $89.90 and a 52-week low of $24.41.