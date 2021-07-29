 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Pinterest Shares Getting Hammered Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
Share:

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading lower despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company reported Q2 monthly active users of 454 million and average revenue per user of $1.32.

"While we navigate through pandemic impacts, Pinterest is focused on building for the long-term by transforming from a place to browse, save and organize to a community of inspiring people sharing their passions and expertise," said Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, Pinterest.

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to.

Pinterest's stock was trading about 19% lower after hours at $58.40 per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $89.90 and a 52-week low of $24.41.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PINS)

Recap: Pinterest Q2 Earnings
What's Up With Pinterest Shares Today?
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Pinterest
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Understanding Pinterest's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com