Proto Labs Stock Slides After Q2 EPS Miss, Contracting Margins

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 2:19pm   Comments
Proto Labs Stock Slides After Q2 EPS Miss, Contracting Margins
  • Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLBreported second-quarter sales growth of 15.5% year-over-year to $123 million, beating the consensus estimate of $122.2 million. Hubs generated $8.9 million in revenue in Q2, growing at 45.6% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.39 (down from $0.59 in 2Q20) missed the consensus of $0.44.
  • The gross margin contracted by 320 bps to 46%, and the adjusted operating margin declined by 550 bps to 12.1%.
  • The operating income increased by 12.2% Y/Y to $16.1 million, and the margin contracted by 40 bps to 13.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 11.6% Y/Y to $23.13 million, and margin fell 575 bps to 18.8%.
  • Proto Labs generated a YTD operating cash flow of $20.73 million, compared to $53.42 million a year ago. 
  • The Company’s ended the quarter with a cash and investments balance of $89 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: PRLB shares are down 4.44% at $80.51 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

