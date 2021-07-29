 Skip to main content

NetScout Systems Misses On Q1 Earnings, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
  • NetScout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCTreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3.5% year-on-year to $190.3 million, missing the analyst consensus of $208.44 million.
  • Product revenue rose 14.3% Y/Y to $81.95 million, and Service revenue declined 3.4% Y/Y to $108.3 million.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA margin remained consistent at 14.5%, while the Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 20 bps to 11.4%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 missed the analyst consensus of $0.39.
  • NetScout held $493.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Robust Q1 product revenue growth in both the Service Assurance and Cybersecurity product lines drove the overall revenue increase and improved diluted EPS Y/Y, CEO Anil Singhal stated.
  • Outlook: NetScout re-affirmed FY21 revenue guidance of $835 million - $865 million compared to the analyst consensus of $851.74 million. It sees non-GAAP EPS of $1.71 - $1.77 versus the analyst consensus of $1.74.
  • Price action: NTCT shares traded higher by 1.35% at $29.37 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

