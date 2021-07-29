 Skip to main content

S&P Global Stock Gains On Impressive Q2 Segment Performance, FY21 Guidance Hike
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 11:34am   Comments
  • S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGIreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $2.1 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.99 billion.
  • Revenues from Ratings' increased 7% Y/Y to $1.1 billion, S&P Dow Jones Indices rose 16% Y/Y to $278 million, Market Intelligence climbed 8% Y/Y to $555 million, and Platts grew 9% Y/Y to $236 million.
  • Adjusted operating profit margin decreased 40 basis points to 58.3% primarily due to a challenging expense compared to Q2 2020 and increased compensation-related expenses in 2021.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $3.62 beat the analyst consensus of $3.24.
  • S&P generated $1.7 billion in operating cash flow in the six months ended Jun. 30 and held $5.2 billion in cash and equivalents. It returned $185 million in dividends.
  • Normalizing markets, reopening of economies, rising employment, and recovering GDP are likely to bode well for S&P Global as it continues to provide clients with an ever-increasing array of ratings, benchmarks, data, and analytics, CEO Douglas L. Peterson stated.
  • S&P Global and IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) continue to progress with merger integration planning.
  • Outlook: S&P expects its FY21 reported revenue to increase to high single-digits compared to the analyst consensus of $7.93 billion.
  • It raised the adjusted EPS guidance by $0.40 to $12.95 - $13.15, versus the analyst consensus of $12.79.
  • Price action: SPGI shares traded higher by 2.74% at $422.89 on the last check Thursday.

