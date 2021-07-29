Flex Beats On Q1 FY22 Earnings, Issues In-Line Q2 Guidance
- Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 23.1% year-on-year to $6.34 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.14 billion.
- The gross margin expanded by 153 bps to 7.4%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beat the analyst consensus of $0.38.
- Flex generated $334 million in operating cash flow and held $2.69 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Flex's strong Q1 performance exceeded its prior expectations due to broad-based demand across its portfolio and solid execution, delivering record Q1 adjusted operating margin and EPS, CEO Revathi Advaithi stated.
- Outlook: Flex sees Q2 revenue of $6.1 billion - $6.5 billion, versus the analyst consensus of $6.33 billion.
- It sees a non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 - $0.43 against the consensus of $1.57.
- It sees FY22 revenue of $25.50-$25.60 billion versus $25.66 billion consensus and adjusted EPS of $1.70-$1.85 versus the consensus of $1.70.
- Price action: FLEX shares traded lower by 0.53% at $16.87 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech