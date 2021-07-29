 Skip to main content

Flex Beats On Q1 FY22 Earnings, Issues In-Line Q2 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 11:29am   Comments
  • Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEXreported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 23.1% year-on-year to $6.34 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.14 billion.
  • The gross margin expanded by 153 bps to 7.4%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beat the analyst consensus of $0.38.
  • Flex generated $334 million in operating cash flow and held $2.69 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Flex's strong Q1 performance exceeded its prior expectations due to broad-based demand across its portfolio and solid execution, delivering record Q1 adjusted operating margin and EPS, CEO Revathi Advaithi stated.
  • Outlook: Flex sees Q2 revenue of $6.1 billion - $6.5 billion, versus the analyst consensus of $6.33 billion.
  • It sees a non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 - $0.43 against the consensus of $1.57.
  • It sees FY22 revenue of $25.50-$25.60 billion versus $25.66 billion consensus and adjusted EPS of $1.70-$1.85 versus the consensus of $1.70.
  • Price action: FLEX shares traded lower by 0.53% at $16.87 on the last check Thursday.

