 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Northrop Grumman Stocks Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Northrop Grumman Stocks Gains On Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOCreported a second-quarter sales increase of 9% year-over-year to $9.2 billion (+10% on an organic basis), beating the consensus of $8.77 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Aeronautics Systems $2.91 billion (flat), Defense Systems $1.43 billion (-24% Y/Y), Mission Systems $2.59 billion (+6% Y/Y), and Space Systems $2.75 billion (+34% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS increased to $6.42 from $6.01 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $5.83.
  • The segment operating income increased 8% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, and the margin expanded by 60 bps to 12.2%, while the overall operating margin expanded by 20 bps to 11.4%.
  • Northrop Grumman generated YTF cash from operating activities of $962million, compared to $1.34 billion a year ago, with an adjusted Free cash flow of $583 million (-27% Y/Y).
  • The company’s backlog at the end of the quarter was at $76.6 billion. Net awards in the quarter totaled $6.5 billion, and year-to-date was at $15.4 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: Northrop expects sales of $35.8 billion to $36.2 billion (up from prior guided $35.3 billion-$35.7 billion) vs. the consensus of $35.81 billion and Transaction adjusted EPS of $24.40 to $24.80 (up from prior guided $24.00 -$24.50) vs. the consensus of $24.58.
  • It expects a Transaction-adjusted free cash flow of $3 billion— $3.3 billion, a Segment operating margin of 11.6% — 11.8%, and an Operating margin of 15.5%-15.7%.
  • Price action: NOC shares traded higher by 0.52% at $362 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOC)

Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Is Now the Time To Buy These Aerospace And Defense Stocks?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com