 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Qualcomm's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Share:

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above estimates. 

Qualcomm reported quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.67 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $8 billion, which beat the estimate of $7.55 billion. 

Qualcomm said it expects fourth quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings to be in a range of $2.15 to $2.35 per share. The company expects fourth quarter fiscal 2021 revenue to be in a range of $8.4 billion to $9.2 billion. 

“Our solutions are fueling the connected intelligent edge that is enabling the cloud economy, and we are seeing unprecedented demand for our technologies as the pace of digital transformation accelerates," said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm.

Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained Qualcomm with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $180 to $190 following earnings. 

Price Action: Qualcomm has traded as high as $167.94 and as low as $90.57 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 3.07% at $146.92.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of GDP, Jobless Claims Data
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Recap: Qualcomm Q3 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Intel To Stop Addressing Chip Technology Based On Transistor Size, Adds Qualcomm, Amazon As Customers: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cristiano Amon why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com