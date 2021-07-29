Why Is PayPal's Stock Trading Lower Today?

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced second-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

PayPal reported quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.13 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.24 billion, which missed the estimate of $6.27 billion.

PayPal said it expects full-year 2021 adjusted earnings of $4.70 per share, which came in below the estimate of $4.73 per share.

"Our platform now supports 403 million active accounts, with an annualized TPV run rate of approximately $1.25 trillion. Clearly PayPal has evolved into an essential service in the emerging digital economy," said Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal.

Price Action: PayPal has traded as high as $310.16 and as low as $171.63 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 5.54% at $285.25.