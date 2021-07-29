 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Textron Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Raises FY21 Guidance

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:
Textron Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Raises FY21 Guidance
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXTreported second-quarter revenue growth of 29.1% year-over-year to $3.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.92 billion.
  • Revenue by segments: Textron Aviation $1.16 billion (+55.4% Y/Y), Bell $891 million (+8.4% Y/Y), Textron Systems $333 million (+2.1% Y/Y) and Industrial $794 million (+41.3% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.81 topped the consensus of $0.65.
  • The segment profit increased to $289 million from $81 million a year ago, and the margin expanded by 575 bps to 9.1%.
  • Textron generated cash from operating activities of $572 million, compared to $245 million a year ago.
  • Backlog at the end of the quarter for Aviation was $2.7 billion, Bell was $4.8 billion, and Textron Systems was $2.3 billion.
  • Outlook: Textron expects FY21 EPS from continuing operations of $2.97 - $3.21 or $3.00 - $3.20 on an adjusted basis, up $0.20 from its previous outlook. The analysts' consensus stands at $3.13.
  • It also expects cash flow from continuing operations of the manufacturing group before pension contributions of $800 million to $900 million, up $200 million.
  • Price Action: TXT shares traded higher by 0.68% at $69.57 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXT)

Recap: Textron Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Textron Aviation Receives Order For Up To 150 Cessna Grand Caravan EX Aircraft
Expert Ratings For Textron
Is Now the Time To Buy These Aerospace And Defense Stocks?
Analyst Ratings For Textron
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com