Novocure Stock Dips As Q2 Earnings Trail Estimates; Higher Costs Hit Bottom Line
- Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) posted a net loss of $14.6 million in Q2, compared to a net income of $1.7 million a year ago. EPS came in at $(0.14), missing the consensus of $0.01
- Q2 net revenues were $133.5 million, representing 15% Y/Y growth, missing the estimate of $141.9 million.
- Geography Sales: U.S ($87.1 million, +7%); Germany & other EMEA markets ($32.7 million, +29%); Japan ($8.8 million, +22%); Greater China ($4.9 million, 130%)
- There were 3,487 active patients, representing 6% Y/Y growth and 1% sequential growth. Additionally, 1,450 prescriptions were received, +2% Y/Y and 3% sequentially.
- R&D expenses increased 68% to $50.3 million, sales & marketing expenses were up 20% to $28.5 million, and G&A cost expanded 29% to $25.4 million.
- The Company said that the prolonged disruption caused by COVID-19 resulted in increased volatility inpatient volumes and changes in patterns of care in certain regions that impacted the business in the second quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 36% to $18.1 million.
- Price Action: NVCR shares are trading lower by 3.53% at $175.50 premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas