Materialise Stock Gains On Strong Q2, Upbeat FY21 Guidance
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 33% year-on-year to €50.7 million. Revenue of $60.3 million beat the consensus of $58.76 million.
- Revenue from Materialise Software segment increased 5.2% Y/Y to €10 million, Materialise Medical surged 49.5% to €17.5 million, and Materialise Manufacturing segment rose 38.7% to €23.3 million.
- Gross profit increased 42.6%, and the gross margin expanded 380 bps to 56.1%.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 480 bps to 13.7%.
- EPS of $0.07 beat the analyst consensus for a loss of $(0.05).
- It held €182.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. The company generated €8.9 million in operating cash flow.
- The solid Q2 results reflect the company's swift recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, Executive Chairman Peter Leys stated.
- Outlook: The company expects the FY21 revenue to exceed its pre-pandemic level during 2019 (€197 million), with the likelihood of coming close to €200 million. It expects a strong Q4.
- It expects Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 to reach up to €25 million.
- Price action: MTLS shares traded higher by 3.09% at $21.37 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech