Airbus Stock Takes Flight On Solid 1H Earnings, Raises FY21 Outlook
Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) (OTC: EADSY) reported a half-year revenue growth of 30% year-over-year to €24.6 billion, with 297 commercial aircraft delivered compared to 196 aircraft a year ago.
- Sales by segments: Airbus €17.62 billion (+43.9% Y/Y), Airbus Helicopters €2.49 billion (+14.5% Y/Y), and Airbus Defence and Space €4.52 billion (flat).
- EPS improved to €2.84 from €(2.45) in 1H20.
- The gross margin expanded by 1,430 bps to 19.3%, and Adjusted EBIT was €2.7 billion compared to million € -945 million in H1 2020
- Airbus generated YTD operating cash flow of €2.71 billion, compared to cash used €11.71 billion a year ago. Free cash flow before M&A and customer financing was €2.1 billion.
- The Company’s liquidity position stood at €33.7 billion at the end of June 2021, with a consolidated net cash position at €6.5 billion.
- FY21 Outlook: Airbus targets to achieve 600 commercial aircraft deliveries; Adjusted EBIT of €4 billion, and Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing of €2 billion.
- Price Action: EADSF shares trade higher by 3.36% at $138.47 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Laurent ERRERA via Wikimedia
