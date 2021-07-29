 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Airbus Stock Takes Flight On Solid 1H Earnings, Raises FY21 Outlook

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
Share:
Airbus Stock Takes Flight On Solid 1H Earnings, Raises FY21 Outlook

Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) (OTC: EADSYreported a half-year revenue growth of 30% year-over-year to €24.6 billion, with 297 commercial aircraft delivered compared to 196 aircraft a year ago.

  • Sales by segments: Airbus €17.62 billion (+43.9% Y/Y), Airbus Helicopters €2.49 billion (+14.5% Y/Y), and Airbus Defence and Space €4.52 billion (flat).
  • EPS improved to €2.84 from €(2.45) in 1H20.
  • The gross margin expanded by 1,430 bps to 19.3%, and Adjusted EBIT was €2.7 billion compared to million € -945 million in H1 2020
  • Airbus generated YTD operating cash flow of €2.71 billion, compared to cash used €11.71 billion a year ago. Free cash flow before M&A and customer financing was €2.1 billion.
  • The Company’s liquidity position stood at €33.7 billion at the end of June 2021, with a consolidated net cash position at €6.5 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: Airbus targets to achieve 600 commercial aircraft deliveries; Adjusted EBIT of €4 billion, and Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing of €2 billion.
  • Price Action: EADSF shares trade higher by 3.36% at $138.47 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Laurent ERRERA via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EADSY)

AerCap Executes Lease For 7 Airbus A350 Aircraft To Delta Air Lines
United Airlines Has Analyst Concerned With Increased CAPEX, Large Airplane Orders — And What About That Balance Sheet?
United Expands Fleet With 270 Boeing And Airbus Aircraft — The Airliner's Largest Order Ever
Elon Musk Says Starlink Has Breached 'Strategically Important Threshold' Of 69,420 Simultaneously Active Users
Cathie Wood Loads Up $42M In DraftKings As Shares Drop On Short-Seller Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com