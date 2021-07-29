ASE Technology Beats On Q2 Earnings, Notes Margin Expansion
- ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASX) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to NT$126.9 billion.
- Net Revenues from Packaging rose 19.6% Y/Y to NT$64.1 billion, Testing declined 8% to NT$11.7 billion, and EMS increased 23.8% to NT$49.1 billion.
- The gross margin increased by about 200 bps to 19.5%. The operating margin expanded by about 260 bps to 10.4%.
- Earnings per ADS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.14.
- The company held NT$53 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021, and generated NT$18.2 billion in operating cash flow in the quarter.
- Price action: ASX shares closed higher by 0.98% at $8.22 on Wednesday.
