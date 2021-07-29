 Skip to main content

Why Ford's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Why Ford's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. 

Ford reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $26.8 billion, which beat the estimate of $23.84 billion.

Ford raised its full-year 2021 adjusted EBIT guidance by about $3.5 billion to a range of $9 billion to $10 billion.

“Ford+ is about creating distinctive products and services, always-on customer relationships and user experiences that keep improving,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford.

Price Action: Ford has traded as high as $16.45 and as low as $6.41 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 5.7% in after hours trading at $14.56.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.

