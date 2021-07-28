 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amphenol Beats On Q2 Earnings, Posts Robust Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
Amphenol Beats On Q2 Earnings, Posts Robust Q3 Guidance
  • Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APHreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 33.5% year-on-year to $2.65 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.48 billion.
  • Sales increased by a substantial 34% in the quarter, with growth driven in particular by the automotive, industrial, military, and broadband markets and contributions from the company's acquisition program, CEO R. Adam Norwitt stated.
  • Sales from Interconnect Products and Assemblies grew 33.9% Y/Y to $2.54 billion. The segment operating margin expanded 200 basis points to 22%.
  • Cable Products and Solutions sales rose 26.5% Y/Y to $112.6 million. The segment operating margin contracted 330 basis points to 6.1%.
  • The consolidated operating margin remained flat at 17.9%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beat the analyst consensus of $0.55.
  • Amphenol generated $411 million in operating cash flow and held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • The company repurchased shares worth $167 million and paid dividends worth $87 million in Q2. It completed the acquisition of Unlimited Services.
  • Outlook: Amphenol sees Q3 sales of $2.64 billion - $2.7 billion, above the analyst consensus of $2.57 billion.
  • It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 - $0.62, above the analyst consensus of $0.59.
  • Price action: APH shares traded higher by 1.21% at $71.24 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APH)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Amphenol
Keysight Technologies, 800 Gigabit Ethernet Ecosystem Collaborate To Reveal Physical Design Validation Solution
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com