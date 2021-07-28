Automatic Data Processing Beats On Q4 Earnings, Issues Robust Q1 Guidance
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11% year-on-year to $3.74 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.68 billion. The revenue rose 9% Y/Y on an organic constant currency basis.
- Employer Services revenues increased 10% Y/Y to $2.5 billion, aided by new business bookings. The segment margin contracted 90 basis points to 24.7%.
- PEO Services revenues grew 12% Y/Y to $1.2 billion. The segment margin expanded 340 basis points 10 14.3%.
- Interest on funds held for clients decreased 10% to $103 million.
- Adjusted EBIT margin contracted 120 basis points to 18.1% as higher costs and expenses offset the revenue growth.
- Non-GAAP net earnings rose 4% Y/Y to $512 million, translating to Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20, which beat the analyst consensus of $1.14.
- ADP generated $3.1 billion in operating cash flow during FY21 and held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: ADP sees FY22 revenue growth of $15.9 billion - $16.1 billion above the analyst consensus of $15.9 billion.
- It sees non-GAAP EPS between $6.56-$6.68 above the analyst consensus of $6.54.
- Price action: ADP shares traded lower by 0.95% at $205.91 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.