Old Dominion Freight Beats Q2 Estimates, Plans $2B Share Repurchase Program

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 10:27am   Comments
  • Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFLreported second-quarter revenue growth of 47.2% year-over-year to $1.32 billion, beating the consensus of $1.23 billion.
  • Revenue growth reflects a 28.1% increase in LTL tons and a 14.9% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight.
  • EPS improved by 84.8% Y/Y to $2.31, beating the consensus of $2.09.
  • The operating income increased by 83.8% Y/Y to $366.04 million. The operating ratio improved by 550 bps to $72.3%.
  • Operating expenses increased by 36.8% Y/Y to $953.36 million.
  • The company generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $508.3 million and held $484.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Old Dominion approved a new share repurchase program of up to $2 billion of its outstanding stock. The new repurchase program will begin after completing the existing $700 million repurchase program, which had $206.3 million remaining available and uncommitted as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ODFL shares traded lower by 2.56% at $252.64 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Buybacks

