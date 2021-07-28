 Skip to main content

What's Up With WingStop Shares Trading Lower Wednesday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2021 9:50am   Comments
Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) shares are trading lower by 6.8% at $158 Wednesday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results.

Wingstop reported quarterly earnings of 38 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 33 cents per share by 15%. 

Wingstop also reported quarterly sales of $74 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $73.13 million by 1.2%.

Wingstop is a high-growth franchisor and operator of restaurants that specialize in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings.

Wingstop's dialect has 11 proprietary flavors, which range from extremely hot to mild, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Cajun, Original Hot, Louisiana Rub, Mild, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Hawaiian and Teriyaki.

Wingstop has a 52-week high of $172.87 and a 52-week low of $112.47.

