 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Norfolk Southern Beats Q2 Estimates, Raises FY21 Operating Ratio Outlook

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Norfolk Southern Beats Q2 Estimates, Raises FY21 Operating Ratio Outlook
  • Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSCreported second-quarter railway operating revenue growth of 34% year-over-year to $2.8 billion, reflecting a 25% increase in volume and a 7% increase in revenue per unit to $1,542, beats the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Merchandise $1.68 billion (+28.5% Y/Y), Intermodal $801 million (+40.8% Y/Y) and Coal $318 million (+52.2% Y/Y).
  • Total operating expense increased by 10.6% Y/Y to $1.63 billion.
  • EPS improved to $3.28 from $1.53 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $2.94.
  • The operating income increased by 91% Y/Y to $1.17 billion, and the margin expanded by 1,244 bps to 41.7%.
  • Railway operating ratio was 58.3% compared to 70.7% in 2Q20.
  • Norfolk Southern generated a YTD operating cash flow of $2.1 billion, compared to $1.76 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was at $1.47 billion vs. $1.02 billion a year ago.
  • The company repurchased and retired 5.7 million shares of common stock under the stock repurchase program during the first six months for $1.5 billion.
  • FY21 Outlook: The company expects an increase in revenue YoY of ~12% (up from the prior expectation of ~9%). Operating ratio expected YoY improvement 400bps – 440bps (prior >300bps).
  • Price Action: NSC shares closed lower by 0.89% at $262.93 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NSC)

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
June US Class I Rail Headcount Flat Even As Volumes Grow
Port Of Savannah Sets Another Record, But Growth Seen Slowing
Mobile Terminal Touts Import Access To Coveted Midwest Destinations
Stalling Signs? Taking a Look Under the Hood of US Equities
CSX, NS, And Amtrak Spar Over Gulf Coast Service
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com