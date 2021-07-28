 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Boeing's Stock Is Taking Off Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results.

Boeing reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 72 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $17 billion, which came in below the estimate of $17.78 billion. 

The company said revenue in the quarter was driven by higher commercial airplanes and services volume.

We continued to make important progress in the second quarter as we focus on driving stability across our operations and transforming our business for the future," said David Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing.

Price Action: Boeing has traded as high as $278.56 and as low as $141.58 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 5.91% at $235.40.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Boeing Stock Flies After Strong Q2 Earnings, $363B Backlog
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Fed Decision
8 Stocks To Watch For July 28, 2021
Earning Reports Fom Household Names This Week. PART 1
Boeing To Launch Starliner Capsule To Space, But These Options Traders See Dark Times Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: David Calhoun why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com