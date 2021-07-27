Why Raytheon Technologies' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) is trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its full-year 2021 guidance.

Raytheon Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the estimate of 93 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $15.9 billion, which beat the estimate of $15.82 billion.

Raytheon Technologies raised its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $3.50 to $3.70 per share to a range of $3.85 to $4 per share.

"Raytheon Technologies delivered strong second quarter results driven by the growth in our defense businesses and our ability to capitalize on the commercial aerospace recovery," said Greg Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies.

Price Action: Raytheon Technologies has traded as high as $89.98 and as low as $51.92 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 3.8% at $89.20.