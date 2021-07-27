 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dassault Systemes Reports Q2 Results, Notes Strong Demand, Issues Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Share:
Dassault Systemes Reports Q2 Results, Notes Strong Demand, Issues Q3 Guidance
  • Dassault Systemes SE (OTC: DASTYreported second-quarter  FY21 Non-IFRS revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to €1.16 billion.
  • Strong demand across product lines and geographies drove the numbers.
  • 3DEXPERIENCE and Cloud both performed well, growing 26% Y/Y on a non-IFRS basis.
  • Non-IFRS software revenue grew 9% Y/Y to €1.1 billion. It posted a 15% organic growth. Licenses and other software revenue increased 32% to €223.1 million, while Subscription and Support revenue improved 5% to €828.2 million.
  • Services revenue remained flat at €110.2 million.
  • Industrial Innovation software revenue rose 5% Y/Y to €571 million; Life Sciences software revenue increased 13% to €218.4 million; Mainstream Innovation software revenue grew 18% to €261.8 million.
  • The non-IFRS operating margin expanded 550 basis points to 32.2%, with operating income improving 31%.
  • The non-IFRS EPS was €0.22, up 35% Y/Y.
  • It held €2.9 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • The company generated €391.4 million in operating cash flow.
  • Shareholders approved FY20 dividend of €0.56 per share worth €147.1 million in aggregate was fully paid on June 1, 2021.
  • Additionally, shareholders had approved a five-for-one split, effective July 7, 2021.
  • Outlook: For Q3, the company sees non-IFRS basis revenue of €1.115 billion- €1.140 billion and non-IFRS EPS of €0.18 - €0.19.
  • For FY21, it currently sees non-IFRS revenue of €4.745 billion to €4.790 billion.
  •  Price action: DASTY shares traded higher by 2.22% at $53.86 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DASTY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com