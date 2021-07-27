 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Sirius XM Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. 

Sirius XM reported second-quarter earnings of 7 cents per share, which was in-line with estimates. The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, which beat the estimate of $2.06 billion. 

Sirius XM increased its full-year 2021 revenue guidance to $8.55 billion. The company also said it expects full-year 2021 self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.1 million.

"SiriusXM added an impressive 355,000 net new self-pay subscribers in the quarter, putting us on track to add 1.1 million self-pay subscribers this year – our best since 2018 – and we are increasing all of our financial guidance," said Jennifer Witz, CEO of Sirius XM. 

Price Action: Sirius XM has traded as high as $8.14 and as low as $4.95 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 4.8% at $6.69.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIRI)

Sirius XM Stock Gains On Clocking Q2 Earnings Beat, Subscriber Growth, Robust FY21 Guidance
Recap: Sirius XM Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
Amid 'Space Jam' Sequel Success, LeBron James' SpringHill Media Seeks Investors
SiriusXM Signs Megyn Kelly For New Talk Show
8 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's moving  Jennifer WitzEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com