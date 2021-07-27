CommVault Systems Beats On Q1 Earnings
- CommVault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $183.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $181.5 million.
- Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rose 13% Y/Y to $532.8 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Software and products revenue rose 7% Y/Y to $82.2 million, driven by a 23% increase in revenue from portfolio deals. Larger deal revenue transactions rose 34% Y/Y.
- Services revenue increased 5% Y/Y to $101.3 million.
- The gross margin expanded 40 basis points to 86.2%.
- The operating margin expanded by around 460 basis points to 8.4%.
- The non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 beat the analyst consensus of $0.52.
- It generated $37.2 million in operating cash flow.
- The company held $359.1 million in cash and equivalents.
- It repurchased stock worth $90 million.
- The company remains confident that its transformation has put it in a position to thrive in a post-pandemic world and achieve the financial targets laid out in January.
- Price action: CVLT shares are trading lower by 3.10% at $80.11 on Tuesday.
