 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boston Scientific Earnings Exceed Expectations As Demand Picks Up, Raises FY21 Guidance

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Share:
Boston Scientific Earnings Exceed Expectations As Demand Picks Up, Raises FY21 Guidance
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSXgenerated net sales of $3.1 billion in Q2 of 2021, beating the estimate of $2.9 billion.
  • Sales increased 53.6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 52.4% on an organic basis, exceeding the company's guidance of 46%-50% and 44%-48%, respectively.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.40 also beat the consensus of $0.37, exceeding the guidance of $0.36 to $0.38.
  • Revenues from MedSurg increased 64.6% to $948 million (60.7% organic), Rhythm and Neuro increased 65% to $866 million (51.4% organic), and Cardiovascular segment generated $1.7 billion, +51.4% (47.2% organic).
  • The gross margin expanded from 60.5% to 69.3%. It posted an operating income of $262 million, compared to an operating loss of $(71) million a year ago.
  • FY21 Guidance: BSX sees adjusted EPS of $1.58-$1.62 ($1.58 consensus) higher than the prior $1.53 to $1.60 guidance.
  • It estimates revenue growth of approximately 21% - 22% on a reported basis and 19% - 20% organically, compared to 16% - 19% and 15% - 18%, respectively, earlier guidance.
  • For Q3, BSX expects an adjusted EPS of $0.39 - $0.41 in line with a consensus of $0.40.
  • Price Action: BSX shares are up 1.21% at $44.50 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSX)

Recap: Boston Scientific Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Boston Scientific
Understanding Boston Scientific's Unusual Options Activity
Boston Scientific's Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com