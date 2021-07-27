United Parcel Service Beats On Q2 Earnings, Clocks Operating Profit Growth, Margin Expansion
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 14.5% year-over-year to $23.4 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion.
- U.S. Domestic segment revenue increased 10.2% to $14.4 billion, reflecting a 13.4% increase in revenue per piece to $12.26 with solid improvement in all products.
- International segment revenues increased by 30% Y/Y to $4.82 billion, and Supply Chain Solutions segment revenues increased by 14.3% Y/Y to $4.21 billion.
- Adjusted EPS improved by 43.7% Y/Y to $3.06, beating the consensus of $2.81.
- Adjusted operating profit grew by 40.8% to $3.27 billion, and margin expanded by 260 bps to 14%.
- The company generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $8.5 billion, up 42.2% Y/Y, with a free cash flow of $6.8 billion.
- FY21 Outlook: The company expects a consolidated operating margin of ~12.7% and a return on invested capital of approximately 28%.
- Price Action: UPS shares are trading lower by 1.84% at $206 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by MobiusDaXter via Wikimedia
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga