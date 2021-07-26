 Skip to main content

Bally's Shares Gain After Upbeat Preliminary Q2 Results

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 11:35am   Comments
  • Bally's Corp (NYSE: BALYreported preliminary second-quarter revenue estimates of $258 million - $268 million, versus the consensus of $225.36 million.
  • Bally's sees Adjusted EBITDA of $80 million - $84 million for the quarter.
  • It does not plan to issue incremental common equity or draw on the previously disclosed Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc commitment to fund Gamesys Group plc acquisition. It is due to better than expected operating performance at its land-based retail casinos and interactive businesses.
  • Bally's also evaluates investment options with potential strategic partners, not necessarily to fund the Gamesys acquisition.
  • Bally's said it arranged bridge financing for the Gamesys transaction, consistent with U.K. regulatory requirements.
  • Price action: BALY shares are trading higher by 4.79% at $48.59 on the last check Monday.

