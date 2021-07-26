 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Point Software Technologies Clocks Strong Q2 Earnings, Beats On Revenue And EPS
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 6:46am   Comments
Share:
Check Point Software Technologies Clocks Strong Q2 Earnings, Beats On Revenue And EPS
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKPreported second-quarter revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $526 million, beating the analyst consensus of $523.1 million.
  • Revenue from Products and licenses decreased 2.9% Y/Y to $119.1 million, Security subscriptions increased 12% Y/Y to $183.7 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2% Y/Y to $223.3 million.
  • Strong execution drove double-digit growth across CloudGuard and Harmony and a triple-digit increase in Infinity platform sales, CEO Gil Shwed stated.
  • He estimates the organizations to stop the next cyber pandemic by adopting a prevention-first approach to security across the network, cloud, and remote users.
  • The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 100 basis points to 49%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.61 beat the consensus of $1.56.
  • The company generated $264 million in operating cash flow and held $4 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • CHKP repurchased shares worth $325 million in Q2.
  • The company held $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: CHKP shares closed higher by 0.74% at $125.90 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHKP)

Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2021
Check Point Software Tech Earnings Preview
OTR Global Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies To Positive
Check Point Software Technologies Increases Cloud Support For Alibaba
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com