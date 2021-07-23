Meridian To Buy Urea Breath Test For H. Pylori From Otsuka America Pharmaceutical For $20M
- Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIVO) has agreed to acquire the North American BreathTek business from Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc for $20 million in cash.
- The transaction will close in Meridian's fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in September.
- With this acquisition, Meridian will assume the customer relationships in North America to supply BreathTek, a urea breath test to detect Helicobacter pylori.
- Meridian expects the acquisition to add more than $20 million of annual revenue, enhancing its diagnostics segment. The deal will be accretive to earnings and cash immediately.
- As of 31 March, the company reported cash and cash equivalents were $63.4 million and $110 million of borrowing capacity under its $160.0 million commercial bank credit facility.
- Price Action: VIVO shares are up 0.21% at $18.98 during the market session on the last check Friday.
