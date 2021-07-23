 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meridian To Buy Urea Breath Test For H. Pylori From Otsuka America Pharmaceutical For $20M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Meridian To Buy Urea Breath Test For H. Pylori From Otsuka America Pharmaceutical For $20M
  • Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIVOhas agreed to acquire the North American BreathTek business from Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc for $20 million in cash.
  • The transaction will close in Meridian's fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in September.
  • With this acquisition, Meridian will assume the customer relationships in North America to supply BreathTek, a urea breath test to detect Helicobacter pylori.
  • Meridian expects the acquisition to add more than $20 million of annual revenue, enhancing its diagnostics segment. The deal will be accretive to earnings and cash immediately.
  • As of 31 March, the company reported cash and cash equivalents were $63.4 million and $110 million of borrowing capacity under its $160.0 million commercial bank credit facility.
  • Price Action: VIVO shares are up 0.21% at $18.98 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIVO)

Rhinomed, Alcanna & MariMed Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 22, 2021
Bullish Trend Continues In Cannabis Market: Tilray, Canopy Growth & GrowGen Among Top Cannabis Movers For July 21, 2021
Bearish Sentiment Toward Market: Cannabis Movers For July 19, 2021
C21 Investments, 1933 Industries And Urban-Gro Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On June 16, 2021
Bearish Sentiment On The Marijuana Market: Cannabis Movers For July 14, 2021
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com