Intersect ENT Sees Q2 Sales Lag Wall Street Estimates; Raises $60M In Debt Funding

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:42am   Comments
Share:
  • Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENTexpects Q2 sales of approximately $27.3 million, slightly below the consensus estimate of $28.02 million.
  • Record quarterly revenue from the Sinuva sinus implant is approximately $2.7 million.
  • The quarter ended with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of approximately $76.2 million.
  • The Company reiterates full-year 2021 revenue guidance of $117 million - $121 million.
  •  "While elective sinus procedures continue to trend positively, the recovery in procedures has only returned to approximately 90%-95% of pre-COVID levels. Looking ahead, we expect a return to normalized procedure rates in the second half of 2021," said Thomas A. West, President & CEO.
  • Intersect ENT entered a $60 million secured term loan agreement with Deerfield Management Company LP, structured in three $20 million tranches over the next three years. 
  • The Company will release full Q2 2021 financial results on August 6.
  • Price Action: XENT shares are down 0.71% at $19.50 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Financing Small Cap General

