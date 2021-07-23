VeriSign Beats On Q2 Earnings
- VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4.8% year-on-year to $329.41 million, beating the analyst consensus of $327.95 million.
- The .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name base improved 5.2% Y/Y to 170.6 million.
- The operating margin contracted 110 basis points to 64.7%.
- The EPS of $1.31 missed the analyst consensus of $1.32.
- VeriSign generated $143 million in operating cash flow.
- It held $225.43 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period.
- The company repurchased shares worth $172 million.
- Price action: VRSN shares closed up 1.48% at $233.53 on Thursday.
