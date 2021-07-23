 Skip to main content

VeriSign Beats On Q2 Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 5:43am   Comments
  • VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSNreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4.8% year-on-year to $329.41 million, beating the analyst consensus of $327.95 million.
  • The .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name base improved 5.2% Y/Y to 170.6 million.
  • The operating margin contracted 110 basis points to 64.7%.
  • The EPS of $1.31 missed the analyst consensus of $1.32.
  • VeriSign generated $143 million in operating cash flow.
  • It held $225.43 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period.
  • The company repurchased shares worth $172 million.
  • Price action: VRSN shares closed up 1.48% at $233.53 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

