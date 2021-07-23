 Skip to main content

Socket Mobile Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:42am   Comments
  • Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SCKTreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 119% year-on-year to $5.95 million, beating the consensus of $4.07 million.
  • Deployments of business applications in the retail industry drove the revenue.
  • The gross margin expanded 460 basis points to 54.7% from higher revenues and absorption of fixed manufacturing overhead. The operating margin was 13.7%.
  • The net income was $2.6 million, translating to an EPS of $0.27, significantly above the consensus of $0.03.
  • It held $4.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: SCKT shares traded higher by 75.9% at $10.20 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

