Union Pacific Shares Gain After Q2 Earnings Beat

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
  • Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNPreported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 30% year-over-year to $5.50 billion, beating the analysts' consensus of $5.33 billion.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, increased 22%.
  • Freight revenue increased 29% Y/Y, with Bulk up 19%, Industrial up 24%, and Intermodal up 33%.
  • The company's result reflects volume growth, core pricing gains, and productivity. Additionally, it also managed to reduce its carbon footprint, with a 3% improvement in fuel consumption rate.
  • EPS improved by 63% Y/Y to $2.72, beating the consensus of $2.50.
  • The company's operating ratio improved by 590 bps to 55.1%.
  • Operating income increased ~50% Y/Y to $2.47 billion. Operating expenses increased by 17% Y/Y to $3.03 billion.
  • Union Pacific repurchased 12.2 million shares during the quarter for $2.7 billion.
  • Freight car velocity was 213 daily miles per car, a 6%Y/Y decline. Locomotive productivity was 140 gross ton-miles per horsepower day, an improvement of 3% Y/Y.
  • The average maximum train length increased 9% to 9,410 feet. Average Revenue per Car increased 6% Y/Y to $2,449.
  • Cash provided by operating activities year-to-date was $4.22 billion, compared to $4.39 billion a year ago.
  • Price action: UNP shares traded higher by 1.52% at $220.53 on the last check Thursday.

