Why Domino's Stock Is Cooking Today

Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) shares are trading significantly higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and announced a $1 billion buyback.

'I am very pleased with our strong global retail sales and store growth momentum during the second quarter, which demonstrated the power of our investments in innovation, our focus on food quality and superior service, and our dynamic franchisees who are dedicated to serving their local neighborhoods,' said Ritch Allison, CEO of Domino's.

Price Action: Domino's is making a new 52-week high in trading today.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 11.8% at $526.01.