Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results.

Cleveland-Cliffs reported second-quarter earnings of $1.46 per share, which came in below the estimate of $1.55 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $5 billion, which came in below the estimate of $5.09 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs expects third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion.

“The numbers unequivocally confirm our efficiency in operating the new footprint, resulting from the integration of the two major steel companies acquired in 2020 as a single and indivisible mining and steel company," said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs. 

Price Action: Cleveland-Cliffs has traded as high as $24.77 and as low as $5.16 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 3.54% at $20.43.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Lourenco Goncalves why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

