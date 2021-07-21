 Skip to main content

Knight-Swift Transportation Beats Q2 Estimates, Raises FY21 Guidance

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNXreported second-quarter revenue growth of 24% year-over-year to $1.32 billion, beating the analysts’ consensus of $1.29 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS $0.98 beats analysts’ consensus of $0.87.
  • Revenue by segments: Trucking $882.56 million (+8.2% Y/Y), Logistics $162.17 million (+141.8% Y/Y) and Intermodal $115.29 million (+39.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted operating margin expanded by about 390 bps to 15.6%.
  • The average revenue per tractor increased by 10.3% Y/Y to $48,939.
  • Logistics revenue per load (brokerage only) increased by 55.8% Y/Y to $2,193, and Intermodal average revenue per load increased by 16.3% Y/Y to $2,616.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date was $459.5 million, compared to $383.36 million a year ago.
  • The company acquired UTXL in June 2021, adding expedited brokerage to their suite of services, and AAA Cooper in July, their first significant step into the LTL market.
  • Outlook: The company expects 2021 adjusted EPS of $3.90 to $4.05, revised from the prior range of $3.45 to $3.60, versus the consensus of $3.64.
  • Price Action: KNX shares are trading lower by 2.33% at $46.96 on the last check Wednesday.

