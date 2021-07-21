Travelzoo Shares Shoot Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Stronger Q3 Expectations
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 172% year-on-year to $19.1 million, surpassing the analyst consensus of $16.38 million.
- The revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions derived from and generated in connection with Travelzoo members' purchases.
- North America business segment revenue increased 233% Y/Y to $14.0 million with a 25% operating margin.
- Europe business segment revenue rose 128% Y/Y to $4.2 million.
- Jack's Flight Club revenue declined 9% Y/Y to $0.86 million.
- EPS was $0.22, beating the analyst consensus of $0.06.
- The non-GAAP operating margin was 25.5%.
- The company generated $12.8 million in operating cash flow and held $82.1 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: It expects to report higher revenue and profitability for Q3.
- Price action: TZOO shares traded higher by 14.50% at $13.95 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
