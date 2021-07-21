 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Travelzoo Shares Shoot Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Stronger Q3 Expectations
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Travelzoo Shares Shoot Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Stronger Q3 Expectations
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOOreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 172% year-on-year to $19.1 million, surpassing the analyst consensus of $16.38 million.
  • The revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions derived from and generated in connection with Travelzoo members' purchases.
  • North America business segment revenue increased 233% Y/Y to $14.0 million with a 25% operating margin.
  • Europe business segment revenue rose 128% Y/Y to $4.2 million.
  • Jack's Flight Club revenue declined 9% Y/Y to $0.86 million.
  • EPS was $0.22, beating the analyst consensus of $0.06.
  • The non-GAAP operating margin was 25.5%.
  • The company generated $12.8 million in operating cash flow and held $82.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: It expects to report higher revenue and profitability for Q3.
  • Price action: TZOO shares traded higher by 14.50% at $13.95 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TZOO)

Travelzoo: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com