 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Interpublic Group Q2 Results Beat Estimates; Raises FY21 Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:46am   Comments
Share:
Interpublic Group Q2 Results Beat Estimates; Raises FY21 Outlook
  • Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) reported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 22% to $2.27 billion and total revenue growth of 24% to $2.51 billion, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $2.08 billion.
  • Selling, administrative, and engineering expenses were $29.4 million.
  • Operating income for the quarter was $384.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges amounted to $405.8 million, with a margin of 17.9%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.70 beat the analyst consensus of $0.42.
  • Total debt was $3.47 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $2.34 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Interpublic now sees FY21 organic growth of 9% - 10%, versus the prior outlook of 5.0% to 6.0%.
  • The company now sees an adjusted EBITA margin of about 16.0%, versus the prior outlook of approximately 15.5%.
  • Price action: IPG shares are trading higher by 2.56% at $32.07 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IPG)

Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2021
Earnings Preview: Interpublic Gr of Cos
IPG Launches Data-Led Creative/CRM Agency, Performance Art
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com