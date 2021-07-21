 Skip to main content

Why Sleep Number's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 21, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) is trading significantly lower Wednesday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results.

Sleep Number reported second-quarter earnings of 88 cents per share, which came in below the estimate of $1.07 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $484.32 million, which missed the estimate of $503.85 million. 

Sleep Number raised its full year 2021 earnings guidance to $7.25 per share, which is higher than the estimate of $6.75 per share. 

“Robust consumer demand for Sleep Number 360 smart beds exceeded our expectations, while near-term supply constraints limited delivered net sales in June and July," said Shelly Ibach, president and CEO of Sleep Number. 

Price Action: Sleep Number has traded as high as $151.43 and as low as $42.15 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 11.40% in premarket trading at $99.48.

