Coca-Cola Shares Gain On Strong Q2 Earnings, Raised FY21 Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:02am   Comments
  • Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KOreported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 41.3% year-on-year to $10.1 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $9.25 billion. Unit case volume grew 18% in the quarter.
  • Revenue growth was driven by the ongoing recovery in markets as the coronavirus-related uncertainty is starting to decrease.
  • Revenue performance included 26% growth in concentrate sales and 11% growth in price/mix.
  • The operating margin was 29.8%, while the comparable operating margin improved to 31.7%. Operating income for the quarter rose 52% to $3.02 billion.
  • Cash flow generated from operating activities was $5.5 billion.
  • Comparable EPS of $0.68 beat the analyst consensus of $0.55.
  • "Our results in the second quarter show how our business is rebounding faster than the overall economic recovery, led by our accelerated transformation," said CEO James Quincey.
  • Outlook: Coca-Cola sees FY21 organic revenue growth of 12% - 14%, versus prior outlook for of high single digits growth.
  • It expects FY21 comparable EPS growth of 13% - 15%, versus previous guidance for percentage growth of high single digits to low double digits versus $1.95 in 2020. The growth expectations exceed analyst FY21 EPS consensus of $2.18.
  • Price action: KO shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $56.83 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Beverages-Soft Drinks Industry BriefsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

