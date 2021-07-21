Coca-Cola Shares Gain On Strong Q2 Earnings, Raised FY21 Outlook
- Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 41.3% year-on-year to $10.1 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $9.25 billion. Unit case volume grew 18% in the quarter.
- Revenue growth was driven by the ongoing recovery in markets as the coronavirus-related uncertainty is starting to decrease.
- Revenue performance included 26% growth in concentrate sales and 11% growth in price/mix.
- The operating margin was 29.8%, while the comparable operating margin improved to 31.7%. Operating income for the quarter rose 52% to $3.02 billion.
- Cash flow generated from operating activities was $5.5 billion.
- Comparable EPS of $0.68 beat the analyst consensus of $0.55.
- "Our results in the second quarter show how our business is rebounding faster than the overall economic recovery, led by our accelerated transformation," said CEO James Quincey.
- Outlook: Coca-Cola sees FY21 organic revenue growth of 12% - 14%, versus prior outlook for of high single digits growth.
- It expects FY21 comparable EPS growth of 13% - 15%, versus previous guidance for percentage growth of high single digits to low double digits versus $1.95 in 2020. The growth expectations exceed analyst FY21 EPS consensus of $2.18.
- Price action: KO shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $56.83 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
