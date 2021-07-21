Qualtrics International Beats On Q2 Earnings, Issues Robust Q3 Guidance
Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ: XM) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 38% year-on-year to $249.3 million beating the analyst consensus of $241.6 million.
- Revenues from Subscription rose 48% Y/Y to $204.5 million, and Professional service increased 5.3% Y/Y to $44.8 million.
- The non-GAAP operating margin was 5%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 surpassed analyst consensus EPS loss of $(0.02).
- XM held $635.1 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 and generated $58.8 million in operating cash flow.
- Outlook: Qualtrics sees Q3 FY21 revenue of $257 million- $259 million, above the analyst consensus of $246.6 million.
- The Subscription revenue guidance is $209 million- $211 million, and the non-GAAP operating margin outlook is between 0% - 1%.
- It expects a non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.03) - $(0.01), better than the analyst consensus EPS loss of $(0.05).
- Analyst Action: Piper Sandler maintained Overweight on Qualtrics International and raised the price target to $50, implying 32% upside potential.
- Price action: XM shares are trading higher by 5.16% at $39.75 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for XM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|May 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
