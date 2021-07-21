 Skip to main content

Qualtrics International Beats On Q2 Earnings, Issues Robust Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 6:08am   Comments
Qualtrics International Beats On Q2 Earnings, Issues Robust Q3 Guidance

Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ: XMreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 38% year-on-year to $249.3 million beating the analyst consensus of $241.6 million.

  • Revenues from Subscription rose 48% Y/Y to $204.5 million, and Professional service increased 5.3% Y/Y to $44.8 million.
  • The non-GAAP operating margin was 5%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 surpassed analyst consensus EPS loss of $(0.02).
  • XM held $635.1 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 and generated $58.8 million in operating cash flow.
  • Outlook: Qualtrics sees Q3 FY21 revenue of $257 million- $259 million, above the analyst consensus of $246.6 million.
  • The Subscription revenue guidance is $209 million- $211 million, and the non-GAAP operating margin outlook is between 0% - 1%.
  • It expects a non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.03) - $(0.01), better than the analyst consensus EPS loss of $(0.05).
  • Analyst Action: Piper Sandler maintained Overweight on Qualtrics International and raised the price target to $50, implying 32% upside potential.
  • Price action: XM shares are trading higher by 5.16% at $39.75 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for XM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
May 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Apr 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media

